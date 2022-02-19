Advertisement

A Gorgeous Weekend with BIG Changes Next Week

Hello weekend! It’s looking like we have some nice weather in store for us over the next few days. A gradual warming trend is in the works. Highs return to the
By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Highs return to the mid 60s on Saturday and then into the low 70s on Sunday. The weekend will be dry, but Sunday will feature more cloud cover, especially by the afternoon. This is one of the signs that humidity is on the rise and may lead to a rain chance next week.

Next week’s forecast looks more active. We are tracking another arctic cold front, but before it gets here we have a few warm days. We climb into the low 80s for Monday and upper 70s for Tuesday. After that temperatures will take a hard plummet and by Wednesday we might not even make it our of the upper 30s/low 40s. With the added moisture back, there might be some scattered rain either day.

Better rain chances look at arrive as that cold front swings in by mid-week. We know it’s getting much colder behind the front, but just how cold will we be? Will there be precipitation too? That’s something we won’t likely know until the start of the work week as models start to get more accurate the closer in time we get. As of now, things look as if there could also be some wintry precipitation on Wednesday or Thursday. The ingredients will all have to line up just right for that to happen, but it is something we will be monitoring closely through the weekend.

