Advertisement

Man charged in 3 Texas deaths indicted in roommate’s slaying

A man accused of killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster...
A man accused of killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Texas in September was indicted Friday in the killing of his roommate, who was found dead in another fire months earlier.(AP)
By AP
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man accused of killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Texas in September was indicted Friday in the killing of his roommate, who was found dead in another fire months earlier.

The Tarrant County district attorney’s office says a grand jury indicted Jason Alan Thornburg, 41, on charges of murder and arson in the death of Mark Jewell, 61.

Thornburg was indicted in December on a charge of capital murder of multiple people in the deaths of David Lueras, 42, Lauren Phillips, 34, and Maricruz Mathis, 33. Their bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth.

During an interview with police, he confessedto killing those three as well as his roommate and girlfriend, according to his arrest warrant. He told officers he had in-depth knowledge of the Bible and believed he was being called to “commit sacrifices,” according to the arrest warrant.

Thornburg’s roommate died in a suspicious house fire in Fort Worth in May, the arrest warrant said. At the time, the medical examiner had not been able to determine Jewell’s cause of death.

During the police interview in September, Thornburg said he slit Jewell’s throat, then uncapped a natural gas line and lit a candle, according to the arrest warrant.

When police asked Thornburg about any other sacrifices, he brought up his girlfriend, according to the arrest warrant.

Tanya Begay, a Navajo woman from Gallup, New Mexico, has been missing since taking a trip to Arizona with Thornburg in 2017.

The FBI on Friday had no update on her case.

Thornburg remained jailed in Fort Worth on $1 million bond. His attorneys did not immediately respond to phone messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a...
Infant injured by babysitter released from the hospital
RRC 2.17.22
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.17.22
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes
Killeen PD are investigating an accident where one person was hit by a train
Woman killed after she is truck by train in Killeen
A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark...
Mom finds 2-year-old daughter locked alone inside daycare

Latest News

Investigators arrested a 60-year-old Dallas man on a capital murder charge in the 1984 killing...
Dallas man arrested in 1984 killing of aspiring model
Some Central Texas veterans are going to be getting a much-needed boost in healthcare thanks to...
VA changing disability evaluations for mental health and other critical conditions.
Knauf in McGregor
Global leader in fiberglass insulation to open new factory in McGregor
Ted Cruz was one of a handful of GOP senators who continued to champion former President Donald...
Mexico to Ted Cruz: At least our candidates accept defeat