Staying Nice This Weekend with BIG Changes Next Week

It’ll be cool this evening with temperatures in the mid 50′s after sunset. We dip to the mid 40′s around 9pm, with morning lows in the mid to upper 30′s. We’ll have partly cloudy skies for your Sunday, but breezy winds out of the south will still bring highs to around 70°. Warm, breezy weather stays with us for your Monday bringing highs to around 80° during the afternoon.

An overnight disturbance Monday night into Tuesday will push a cold front through our area, allowing for a few storms to fire up. Everything clears out Tuesday afternoon, with highs still managing to get into the upper 70′s before the front fully moves out. After that, a larger disturbance will move in and bring big changes to the weather. We’ll see scattered showers most of the day Wednesday and Thursday, but there is a small chance for a wintry mix, mainly west of I-35.

However, even if you just see rain, keep in mind Thursday and Friday mornings that our temperatures will be at or below freezing, so the rain will freeze and cause some issues on the roads. Rain chances die down heading into next weekend with highs in the 40′s and overnight lows staying in the 30′s.

