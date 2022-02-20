Amber Alert: San Antonio baby inside stolen vehicle

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified 7-month-old Kayebella Robinson as the San Antonio baby abducted Saturday night.

Police say Robinson was inside a vehicle was stolen from the 1000 block of SE Military Drive in San Antonio at 8 p.m. on February 19th. She has blue eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse onesie.

The suspect who stole the car is described as an Hispanic man wearing a white hoodie, white sweatpants, and black shoes.

The vehicle is a 2005 Gold Chevy Malibu Maxx, with paper plates. It has a black stripe that says “Chevy” on the lower portion of the vehicle doors. One headlight may be brighter than the other, police said.

The child was last seen in a rear-facing child seat, in the backseat of the vehicle.

