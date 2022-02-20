Five killed in overnight house fire in Leon County

FLYNN, Texas (KBTX) -Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis confirms that a house fire claimed the lives of a family in the Flynn area of Leon County around 1:00 a.m. Sunday Morning.

The Leon County Sheriffs Office and the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: 2/20/2022 1AM It is with a heavy heart that Leon County Sheriff, Kevin... Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 20, 2022

No other details were released at this time.

Thi story is developing and we will update when more information becomes available.

