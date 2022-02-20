Advertisement

Four people from Texas die in rollover crash on icy highway

File Photo: ice on road
File Photo: ice on road(Icy road)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Kansas (AP) — Four people from Texas died when their pickup truck hit an icy patch on a highway about 75 miles south of Kansas City and rolled.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened Friday morning along U.S. Highway 69 in Linn County.

A crash report said Larry Klingensmith, 66, lost control of the 2019 Dodge Ram after it hit the ice, and the truck veered into a ditch.

Then the truck rolled twice before landing upside down in a flooded wildlife area and becoming submerged.

Klingensmith and all three of his passengers who were all from Winnsboro, Texas, died in the crash.

The other people in the truck were Kimberly Klingensmith, 65; Karly Klingensmith, 32; and Nicolas Klingensmith, 36.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
San Antonio baby inside stolen vehicle found safe
A man accused of killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster...
Man charged in 3 Texas deaths indicted in roommate’s slaying
Some Central Texas veterans are going to be getting a much-needed boost in healthcare thanks to...
VA changing disability evaluations for mental health and other critical conditions.
Investigators arrested a 60-year-old Dallas man on a capital murder charge in the 1984 killing...
Dallas man arrested in 1984 killing of aspiring model
The prostrate milkweed grows close to the Rio Grande in Starr and Zapata counties and is...
Feds seek to protect rare Texas plant in the path of border wall construction

Latest News

Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way...
In GOP embrace of Canadian truckers and Capitol rioters, some see double standard
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Harris acknowledges `real possibility of war’ in Europe
U.S. officials are warning a Russian attack on Ukraine could happen within days if diplomacy...
Harris: 'Real possibility' of war in Europe
A shopper waring a proactive mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus selects...
US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline