No. 7 Baylor women finish quick sweep of TCU with 78-59 win

Jaden Owens warms up ahead of Baylor's matchup with TCU
Jaden Owens warms up ahead of Baylor's matchup with TCU(Baylor Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points, Queen Egbo had 14 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out and the No. 7 Baylor women beat TCU 78-59 for a second win in four days over the Horned Frogs.

The Bears have 33 consecutive victories against the Horned Frogs going back to 1990.

Okako Adika had 23 points and nine rebounds for TCU.

A nine-game losing streak for the Horned Frogs in their longest since dropping their first 13 conference games as a Big 12 member in 2012-13.

