A Very Warm To Start The Week with The Exact Opposite Mid-Week

It’ll be warm this evening with cloudy skies and south winds keeping temperatures in the 60′s. We only cool to the upper 50′s to low 60′s Monday morning, with a few spotty showers going through the morning. We’re dry during the afternoon, but we keep the cloud cover. However, that won’t stop highs from getting to around 80° late afternoon!

A few storms will be seen during the early morning hours of Tuesday, but after sunrise we’ll gradually see the clouds clear out. Tuesday afternoon should be pretty nice with highs around 80° again before our cold front moves through. After the front moves out, temperatures tank into the upper 30′s to low 40′s for highs on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will be high both days, but keep in mind if you live west of I-35 you’ll have a chance for seeing a wintry mix on Thursday. The further west you live from I-35, the greater your chances will be.

Even if you don’t end up seeing wintry precipitation, temperatures will drop below freezing for all of us Friday morning and give us icy roads, so plan ahead! Highs hit the low to mid 40′s going into next weekend, so the roads should clear quickly. By next Sunday, we’re in the 50′s again.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.