Advertisement

Waco police host crime prevention event as petty crimes increase

car break in
car break in
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department said instances of some petty crimes are increasing across the city.

The department held a crime prevention summit Saturday to educate the public.

“We decided to put this on because we thought that some awareness needed to be raised as far as some of the things that are out there to help keep ourselves, our businesses and our personal property safe,” said Waco Police Officer Eric Hawkins.

Compared to January 2021 the city this January saw car burglaries increase by 23%.

Waco police say Saturday’s event featuring a wide range of community partners and vendors offering training and tools for personal safety will hopefully reduce the crime rate.

Several families also brought their children to the event to learn safety tips

“I wanted my family especially my kids to come out to learn about crime prevention,” said Anita Gomez, a mom who brought her two children to the summit. “We’ve been having a lot of shootings here lately and that’s one of my biggest concerns and even the burglaries.”

You can find a break down of Waco’s crime statistics here.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a...
Infant injured by babysitter released from the hospital
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes
A man accused of killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster...
Man charged in 3 Texas deaths indicted in roommate’s slaying
Some Central Texas veterans are going to be getting a much-needed boost in healthcare thanks to...
VA changing disability evaluations for mental health and other critical conditions.
RRC 2.17.22
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.17.22

Latest News

Jaden Owens warms up ahead of Baylor's matchup with TCU
No. 7 Baylor women finish quick sweep of TCU with 78-59 win
Baylor Freshman Kendall Brown shoots a free throw against TCU
Sochan and shorthanded Baylor get past TCU 72-62
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s announcement to eliminate faculty tenure tees up the next major fight at...
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick proposes ending university tenure to combat critical race theory teachings
College Gameday is coming back to Waco for Baylor MBB's matchup with Kansas
College Gameday is coming to Waco