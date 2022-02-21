$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Julie Burks has spent the past five days worrying and waiting for word that her son, 19-year-old Donovan Jones, is safe. The family is now offering a $10,000 cash reward to “Bring DJ Home” after canvassing and outreach throughout Zachary yielded no information this weekend.

A prayer vigil was held at New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Zachary as faith, community, and law enforcement leaders continued an “if you see something, say something plea” as family, friends and loved ones from around the entire region gathered to light candles to lead the 19-year-old teen.

“We want our son home,” said Burks. “I can’t stop. We won’t stop. God has given us the strength to continue.”

Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones. (Jennifer Jones)

Zachary police said Donovan Jones vanished from his home in Zachary around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and he hasn’t been seen since.

Day 5 of a massive search effort for Jones ended with a candlelight, prayer vigil on Sunday evening, Feb. 20 at New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Zachary.

Family, friends, and community members hold a vigil Sunday evening for Donovan "DJ" Jones, a missing 19-year-old from Zachary. (WAFB)

Community leaders rallied around the teen’s family, hoping a miracle will lead him back into their arms.

“All we ask is that the community just step up and help us out,” said Donovan Jones Sr., DJ’s father.

“We just need help in bringing our son back home,” he added.

Family, friends, and community members hold a vigil Sunday evening for Donovan "DJ" Jones, a missing 19-year-old from Zachary. (WAFB)

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393.

Investigators describe Jones as 5′8″ tall, weighing 140-150 pounds.

Family members say he also goes by “DJ.”

The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan W. Jones, Jr. who was last seen on Feb. 16, 2022. (Jennifer Jones)

Family, friends, classmates, and loved ones held a neighborhood search on Saturday, Feb. 19 for the missing teenager.

The search began at the Meadowview Subdivision located at 2246 Windridge Drive in Zachary, then move to surrounding areas, according to family members.

Students and neighbors walked through the area missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones was last seen and passed around flyers at a nearby grocery store.

Anyone with more information about Donovan W. Jones, Jr. “DJ is asked to call our the information hotline at 225-328-4095 or 225-439-6889 or email at BringDJHome@gmail.com.

