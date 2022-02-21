Advertisement

Another Buc-ee’s ‘might’ be coming to Central Texas

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.(KWTX Photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Texas  (KWTX) - The rumor mill is stirring in Hill County over the possibility of a Buc-ee’s coming to Hillsboro.

While the buzz around town is that a Buc-ee’s is opening there in 2025, city officials cannot confirm the popular chain of stores and gas stations is planning to build a new location in their city.

“We hope they are, but we have no confirmation of it at this time,” said Art Mann, Administrator for the Hillsboro Economic Development Corporation.

According to an article in the San Antonio Business Journal, Hillsboro is on the list of future Buc-ee’s locations.

However, as of Monday, Hillsboro was not one of the future Buc-ee’s locations listed on the company’s website.

Emails to Buc-ee’s representatives were not returned Monday.

Mann said there had been no type of agreements, including utilities, with the city, however, he said the company had purchased land off U.S. Highway 77 near the TA Travel Center.

“It would be a big deal for Hillsboro,” said Mann.

