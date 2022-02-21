Antisemitic flyers found in city where synagogue hostage situation took place

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (KTVT) - Antisemitic and racially charged flyers were found in two north Texas towns over the weekend in bags weighed down with rocks on driveways.

It’s being investigated as a potential hate crime.

Skyler Ray was walking his dog this weekend in Garland when he found the bags.

“As I kept going down street by street they were literally on every driveway,” he said.

When he looked inside, he said he was “pretty startled, a lot of emotions, angry, kind of frustrated. I’ve got Jewish family members, and so when you see stuff like this especially with what happened in Colleyville last month, you’re scared a little bit.”

The materials contained statements like “every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” with a list of names from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and President Joe Biden’s cabinet along with references to World War II, among other things.

“Then at the bottom is says these flyers were distributed randomly without malicious intent so, hard to see how that’s not malicious, but whatever,” Ray said.

“This is not something that we are going to put up with. It’s antisemitism and it’s hate,” said Anna Salton Eisen, a member of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, where last month a hostage taker held four people, including the rabbi, in a nearly 11-hour standoff.

She said the community will work with law enforcement once again to find out who did this.

“It’s obvious these people who are attention-seeking probably figured that this would bring them more attention, which it has, but I also think if you ignore hate it grows and it doesn’t stop it,” Eisen said.

In a statement, the congregation confirms that members of Beth Israel received the flyers.

The bags were not just found in Colleyville or in Garland. The Anti-Defamation League said in the last three months they’ve seen more than 50 of these incidents across the country.

“Look, it is incredibly disappointing but it’s not surprising,” said Cherly Drazin, vice president of Anti-Defamation League’s Central Division. “This group had an organized effort this weekend across the country, and so we were aware of it earlier last week and able to give a heads up to some law enforcement so that they knew that it was headed our way.”

Police said they’re asking for doorbell video in hopes of catching whoever left the flyers.

“You don’t ever want to see something like that happen in your community, really to anybody,” Ray said.

Colleyville’s mayor responded that the city denounces hate in any form and hate has no place in the city.

