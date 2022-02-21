Advertisement

Authorities: Texas man killed in Oklahoma Panhandle shooting

(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE CITY, Okla. (AP) — A Texas man was killed in a shooting in the Oklahoma Panhandle, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Eric Ortega, 34, of Perryton, Texas, was fatally shot Saturday at a home in Boise City, according to a statement from the OSBI.

The agency said a Boise City man apparently forced his way into the home where he was confronted by Ortega, then shot Ortega.

The Boise City man was arrested and jailed on murder, weapons and burglary complaints.

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed in the case.

Boise City is in the far western Oklahoma Panhandle, about 295 miles (475 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
San Antonio baby inside stolen vehicle found safe
FILE GRAPHIC
Waco Police looking for suspect in shooting that left teen in critical condition
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
File Photo: ice on road
Four people from Texas die in rollover crash on icy highway
Deadly House Fire Colin Kinnear / CC BY-SA 2.0
Five killed in overnight house fire in Leon County

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Kayla Holzendorf, 25, and Dominique Lewis, 29
Houston mother, boyfriend indicted for capital murder of 8-year-old son
Seven candidates are hoping to unseat Governor Greg Abbott in the Republican primary
Seven candidates challenging Governor Greg Abbott in Republican primary
Deadly House Fire Colin Kinnear / CC BY-SA 2.0
Five killed in overnight house fire in Leon County