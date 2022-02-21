Advertisement

Baylor University officially lifts mask requirement for students in class

Baylor University
Baylor University(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -From a spike of 937 COVID-19 cases just last month to 36 last week, Baylor University has announced it will no longer be enforcing masks for students in class or labs.

“It is nice to actually see what my classmates look like because I haven’t seen their faces before and so that’s been a cool change,” Taylor Vance, a freshman at Baylor, said.

Students like Vance who started their college careers during the pandemic are rejoicing in the little things brought about by the change.

“Especially when I have to wear glasses in class, they fog up,” Vance said.

“I don’t have to worry about that so I’m happy about the change.”

Baylor officials say their vaccine rate is now more than 80 percent, and with the decline in cases on campus as well as new information surfacing about masks, they decided to move forward with the new policy.

“I just think it will be interesting to see who is going to keep wearing masks,” Ollie Kaemmerling, a sophomore, said.

“I don’t really mind either way. I think wearing masks in class seems fine but also what Baylor has been saying about most people being vaccinated and the masks not being as beneficial as we once thought, it seems fine not to have masks as well.”

Not everyone is ditching their mask just yet.

“I guess it’s everyone’s personal opinion what they want to do and what they don’t want to do,” Carlia Caamano, a sophomore, said.

“I personally just think it’s safer for me and my family back home for me to keep my mask on because it’s still around and it’s not going to go away.”

While many students are continuing to mask up, they say they have already noticed a change in the environment.

“I feel like people that aren’t wearing masks, they just feel a lot more free,” Caamano said.

“It was never really an issue for me because I personally have always thought it was really important to keep everyone else safe, but I am glad for the people that aren’t wearing them because I know they were feeling kind of constricted before.”

Baylor officials said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation to see how policies and procedures need to change.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
San Antonio baby inside stolen vehicle found safe
DreVion Booker, 16, was a basketball player at University High School in Waco, Texas.
University High basketball player shot, killed in Waco Sunday night
File Photo: ice on road
Four people from Texas die in rollover crash on icy highway
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Deadly House Fire Colin Kinnear / CC BY-SA 2.0
Five killed in overnight house fire in Leon County

Latest News

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
Another Buc-ee’s ‘might’ be coming to Central Texas
Five people were killed in Flynn Saturday.
Investigation continues for house fire that killed five in Flynn
Henry Hampton, 51, Kelvin Hampton, 21, Dearmondre House, 19
Three Houston men arrested for catalytic converter theft
Courtesy: Australian Department of Agriculture
Danish police seek info on apparent escaped kangaroo