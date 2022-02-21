Baylor University officially lifts mask requirement for students in class

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -From a spike of 937 COVID-19 cases just last month to 36 last week, Baylor University has announced it will no longer be enforcing masks for students in class or labs.

“It is nice to actually see what my classmates look like because I haven’t seen their faces before and so that’s been a cool change,” Taylor Vance, a freshman at Baylor, said.

Students like Vance who started their college careers during the pandemic are rejoicing in the little things brought about by the change.

“Especially when I have to wear glasses in class, they fog up,” Vance said.

“I don’t have to worry about that so I’m happy about the change.”

Baylor officials say their vaccine rate is now more than 80 percent, and with the decline in cases on campus as well as new information surfacing about masks, they decided to move forward with the new policy.

“I just think it will be interesting to see who is going to keep wearing masks,” Ollie Kaemmerling, a sophomore, said.

“I don’t really mind either way. I think wearing masks in class seems fine but also what Baylor has been saying about most people being vaccinated and the masks not being as beneficial as we once thought, it seems fine not to have masks as well.”

Not everyone is ditching their mask just yet.

“I guess it’s everyone’s personal opinion what they want to do and what they don’t want to do,” Carlia Caamano, a sophomore, said.

“I personally just think it’s safer for me and my family back home for me to keep my mask on because it’s still around and it’s not going to go away.”

While many students are continuing to mask up, they say they have already noticed a change in the environment.

“I feel like people that aren’t wearing masks, they just feel a lot more free,” Caamano said.

“It was never really an issue for me because I personally have always thought it was really important to keep everyone else safe, but I am glad for the people that aren’t wearing them because I know they were feeling kind of constricted before.”

Baylor officials said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation to see how policies and procedures need to change.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.