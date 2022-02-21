Buc-ee’s officials confirm: second Central Texas location is in the works

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The rumor mill is stirring in Hill County over the possibility of a Buc-ee’s coming to Hillsboro and KWTX has confirmed the city of Hillsboro is part of the discussion for a new travel center.

“Buc-ee’s is in discussions with the City of Hillsboro regarding a potential new travel center,” said Jeff Nadalo, General Counsel for Buc-ee’s Ltd.

On Monday, city officials said they could not confirm the popular chain of stores and gas stations was planning to build a new location in their city opening in 2025.

“We hope they are, but we have no confirmation of it at this time,” said Art Mann, Administrator for the Hillsboro Economic Development Corporation.

According to an article in the San Antonio Business Journal, Hillsboro was on the list of future Buc-ee’s locations.

However, as of Tuesday, Hillsboro was not one of the future Buc-ee’s locations listed on the company’s website.

Mann said there had been no type of agreements, including utilities, with the city, but acknowledged the company had purchased land off U.S. Highway 77 near the TA Travel Center.

“It would be a big deal for Hillsboro,” said Mann

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.