Advertisement

CBP Officers seize over $18 Million in Methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge

Boxes containing nearly 1,349 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr...
Boxes containing nearly 1,349 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHARR, Texas (KWTX) - Customs and Border Patrol seized over $18 million in alleged meth at the Pharr International Bridges Cargo Facility.

A commercial tractor trailer arriving from Mexico attempted to enter the county February 15 where officers referred it to a second inspection using a canine team and imaging equipment.

Officers found 1,348.83 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden in the trailer after a physical inspection.

“This massive methamphetamine smuggling attempt was stopped, thanks to our vigilant officers who continue to work as a team and use all available tools and resources to their full potential,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.

The case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
San Antonio baby inside stolen vehicle found safe
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Deadly House Fire Colin Kinnear / CC BY-SA 2.0
Five killed in overnight house fire in Leon County
File Photo: ice on road
Four people from Texas die in rollover crash on icy highway
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’

Latest News

Deadly House Fire Colin Kinnear / CC BY-SA 2.0
Five killed in overnight house fire in Leon County
Louie Gohmert, Eva Guzman and George P. Bush are running against Ken Paxton in the Republican...
Three challengers hoping to unseat Attorney General Ken Paxton in Republican primary
From L-R - Louie Gohmert, Ken Paxton, Eva Guzman
Three primary challengers hoping to take down Attorney General Ken Paxton
Michael Burger, 20
San Antonio Man charged with capital murder of relatives