Dallas Police searching for critical missing 9-year-old boy

Latif Lancelin was last seen on Feb. 20 at about 11:30 am in the 18000 block of Kelly Boulevard...
Latif Lancelin was last seen on Feb. 20 at about 11:30 am in the 18000 block of Kelly Boulevard in Dallas.(CBS DFW)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM– Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help locating a critical missing 9-year-old boy.

Latif Lancelin was last seen on Feb. 20 at about 11:30 am in the 18000 block of Kelly Boulevard in Dallas.

Lancelin left the area on foot and may need help.

Lancelin is a 5″3′ Black male who weighs 90 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268

