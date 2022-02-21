Dallas Police searching for critical missing 9-year-old boy

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help locating a critical missing 9-year-old boy.

Latif Lancelin was last seen on Feb. 20 at about 11:30 am in the 18000 block of Kelly Boulevard in Dallas.

Lancelin left the area on foot and may need help.

Lancelin is a 5″3′ Black male who weighs 90 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268

