Advertisement

Investigation continues for house fire that killed five in Flynn

Five people were killed in Flynn Saturday.
Five people were killed in Flynn Saturday.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLYNN, Texas (KBTX) -The investigation continues into why five people died in a house fire in Flynn over the weekend.

Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis said Monday the State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting the investigation into the cause of the fire. It happened Saturday night at a home on County Road 449.

Family members tell us those killed were TJ Donahoe and his fiancée Haleigh Wiese as well as three children; four-year-old Joseph, two-year-old Tenzleigh, and five-month-old Jordan.

We have our report from Sunday talking to a family member about the tragedy here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
San Antonio baby inside stolen vehicle found safe
DreVion Booker, 16, was a basketball player at University High School in Waco, Texas.
University High basketball player shot, killed in Waco Sunday night
File Photo: ice on road
Four people from Texas die in rollover crash on icy highway
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Deadly House Fire Colin Kinnear / CC BY-SA 2.0
Five killed in overnight house fire in Leon County

Latest News

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
Another Buc-ee’s ‘might’ be coming to Central Texas
Baylor University
Baylor University officially lifts mask requirement for students in class
Henry Hampton, 51, Kelvin Hampton, 21, Dearmondre House, 19
Three Houston men arrested for catalytic converter theft
Courtesy: Australian Department of Agriculture
Danish police seek info on apparent escaped kangaroo