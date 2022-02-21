Multiple departments battling house fire near West

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in the 10000 block of Heritage Parkway near West.

According to officials on scene, everyone made it out of the home. The Waco Police Department’s victim services unit is on scene to help the family.

Sheriff’s deputies on scene said the fire is out, as of 5 a.m., but there is no information about what may have caused the fire.

