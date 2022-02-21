Advertisement

Reward for information on missing San Antonio girl increased to $250K

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared from an apartment complex playground in San Antonio. The Amber Alert has since been deactivated but the case remains open.(FBI)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The reward for information that helps investigators solve the mysterious disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Sardar Khil now stands at $250,000 as loved ones and the community mark her fourth birthday.

San Antonio Police said the girl disappeared from the playground at the Villas Del Cabo apartments on Fredricksburg Road at about 2 p.m. on December 20, 2021.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio has increased its reward to $200,000. That is in addition to the $50,000 reward offered by San Antonio Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information regarding Khil’s disappearance or her whereabouts is urged to call SAPD at (210) 207-7660 or Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867.

