San Antonio Man charged with capitol murder of relatives

San Antonio, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Burger, 20, faces one count of Capitol Murder for the murder of two relatives in San Antonio.

San Antonio officers responded to several gunshots in the 3800 block of Parkdale Street where they found Burger armed with an assault rifle and a shotgun.

On 02/20/22, Officers responded to the 3800 block of Parkdale St. after hearing several gunshots. When the first officer arrived, Burger was armed with an assault rifle and a shotgun. The officer also observed two deceased victims outside the apartment. pic.twitter.com/8ZveVFZTX7 — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) February 21, 2022

At the scene, an officer noticed two dead victims in their 40s and 50s outside the apartment.

“It appears it could be a family violence incident,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus in a press briefing.

Just now leaving the scene of a double murder at 3800 Parkdale Drive. An officer nearby heard the shots, quickly responded, and arrested the suspect. Motive? Possibly family violence. That’s preliminary at this time. — Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) February 20, 2022

An officer demanded for the suspect to drop his weapons before firing the duty weapon but did not hit Burger who was taken into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.

