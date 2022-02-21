Advertisement

San Antonio Man charged with capitol murder of relatives

Michael Burger, 20
Michael Burger, 20(San Antonio Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
San Antonio, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Burger, 20, faces one count of Capitol Murder for the murder of two relatives in San Antonio.

San Antonio officers responded to several gunshots in the 3800 block of Parkdale Street where they found Burger armed with an assault rifle and a shotgun.

At the scene, an officer noticed two dead victims in their 40s and 50s outside the apartment.

“It appears it could be a family violence incident,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus in a press briefing.

An officer demanded for the suspect to drop his weapons before firing the duty weapon but did not hit Burger who was taken into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.

