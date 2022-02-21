Three primary challengers hoping to take down Attorney General Ken Paxton

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Just like Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton is up for re-election, and he’s facing three primary challengers.

Louie Gohmert, Eva Guzman and George P. Bush are all hoping to unseat Paxton in the primary.

Louie Gohmert currently represents District 1, which includes Tyler, in Congress.

Gohmert said he initially did not want to run for attorney general--he was planning to remain in Congress. However, Gohmert said he’s running because he believes the state needs a republican attorney general, and doesn’t believe Paxton will win re-election.

Gohmert says the border and election integrity are his priorities.

In terms of experience, Gohmert said he has the most litigation experience and he said he is a proven fighter.

“I’m a fighter, more than anybody else in this race,” Gohmert said. “And I’m the one that is putting his whole career at risk. To me, it’s worth the risk because we’ve got to save Texas. If we don’t, the country’s gone as we knew it.”

Eva Guzman is a former Texas Supreme Court justice who stepped down in order to run for attorney general. Guzman said this is the most important race in the state, and she’s running because she is tired of the current attorney general’s lack of respect, integrity and results.

Guzman said if elected, she plans to focus on securing the border and election integrity. She adds she is the only candidate with the experience to get the job done--Guzman said she is the only candidate who has seen the inside of a courtroom every day for the last 22 years.

“I will fight for every conservative value that is dear to us,” Guzman said. “I have a 22 year track record at three levels of the Texas judiciary, that I’m not afraid to take on Joe Biden on day one.”

George P. Bush currently serves as Texas Land Commissioner. Bush said he is running because he believes the state deserves better, and an attorney general who is willing to take on the Biden administration.

If elected, he said securing the border is his number one priority. Bush said he has the experience to be attorney general from his time as a lawyer in the private and public sectors, as well as in the military.

Bush said during his time as land commissioner, he’s brought cases against the Obama and Biden administration to protect the oil and gas industry, private property and addressing illegal immigration.

“I’m bringing a new fresh vision, new ideas, new energy to an office that needs it,” Bush said. “Because right now we’ve seen some honorable attorneys leave this office, and unfortunately go to the private sector and not address the big challenges on the streets of Texas on our southern border.”

We did reach out to Paxton several times for an interview, but were told he was not available.

Early voting runs through Friday, although polls are closed Monday because of President’s Day.

Election day is March 1. You can head to each candidate’s website to learn more about them and their priorities. We’ve linked their pages below, in the order they appear on the Secretary of State’s website.

