Unseasonable Warmth Lingers Before Some Cold Rain Settles In

It’ll stay warm and breezy this evening with temperatures in the mid 70′s after sunset. We dip to the upper 60′s around 10pm, with morning lows in the mid 60′s. A few spotty showers will be seen going through Tuesday morning as a cold front will move in. The front pushes everything out late morning, with warm and dry weather during the afternoon. Highs will hit the low to mid 80′s again under sunny skies.

A larger disturbance will build in for the middle of the week, bringing high rain chances to Central Texas both Wednesday and Thursday. However, for those of you west of highway 281, you have a small chance for seeing a little bit of wintry precipitation on Thursday. Something else to keep in mind is that all of us will be below freezing Friday morning, so any liquid remaining on the roads will freeze. Luckily, we’re back above freezing Friday afternoon, gradually warming from there as we go through next weekend.

