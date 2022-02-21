Waco Police identify teenager shot, killed Sunday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday confirmed Drevion Booker, 16, the teenager shot Sunday night, has died as a result of the gunshot wounds he suffered.

The search for the murder suspect continues.

The shooting was reported near the 700 block of Ruby Avenue at approximately 8:40 p.m. on February 20, 2022.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wounds.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and eventually succumbed to his wounds.

No further information was provided.

