Waco Police identify teenager shot, killed Sunday night
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday confirmed Drevion Booker, 16, the teenager shot Sunday night, has died as a result of the gunshot wounds he suffered.
The search for the murder suspect continues.
The shooting was reported near the 700 block of Ruby Avenue at approximately 8:40 p.m. on February 20, 2022.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located the 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wounds.
The teenager was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and eventually succumbed to his wounds.
No further information was provided.
