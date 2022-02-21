Waco Police looking for suspect in shooting that left teen in critical condition

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers late Sunday night were looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a wounded teenager in critical condition.

The shooting was reported near the 700 block of Ruby Avenue at approximately 8:40 p.m. on February 20, 2022.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound,

The teenager was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

This investigation is active and ongoing, police said.

No further information was provided.

