Waco Police looking for suspect in shooting that left teen in critical condition
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers late Sunday night were looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a wounded teenager in critical condition.
The shooting was reported near the 700 block of Ruby Avenue at approximately 8:40 p.m. on February 20, 2022.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound,
The teenager was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
This investigation is active and ongoing, police said.
No further information was provided.
