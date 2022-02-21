Advertisement

Waco Police looking for suspect in shooting that left teen in critical condition

FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC(WCAX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers late Sunday night were looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a wounded teenager in critical condition.

The shooting was reported near the 700 block of Ruby Avenue at approximately 8:40 p.m. on February 20, 2022.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound,

The teenager was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

This investigation is active and ongoing, police said.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
San Antonio baby inside stolen vehicle found safe
Some Central Texas veterans are going to be getting a much-needed boost in healthcare thanks to...
VA changing disability evaluations for mental health and other critical conditions.
A man accused of killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster...
Man charged in 3 Texas deaths indicted in roommate’s slaying
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Investigators arrested a 60-year-old Dallas man on a capital murder charge in the 1984 killing...
Dallas man arrested in 1984 killing of aspiring model

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
Reward for information on missing San Antonio girl increased to $250K
Bell County Sheriff's Office promotions
Bell County Sheriff's Office promotions
Texas Dept. of Agriculture PSA featuring Belton ISD students
Waco students featured in statewide PSA
Despite a growing surge of Central Texans ready to go back to work, the Labor Department has...
Killeen businesses struggle as jobless claims rise for the first time in a month