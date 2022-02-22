Amid devastating house fires locally, here’s what everyone needs to know about fire safety

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There have been some horrific home fires recently, including one in Iola Friday that injured a couple and a fire over the weekend that killed a family of five near Normangee.

College Station Fire Marshal Derek Gallion and CSFD Community Outreach Specialist Meghan Reed joined First News at Four to discuss what everyone should know about fire safety at home.

First and foremost, they say t is essential to have working smoke detectors. According to Reed, three out of five fire deaths are caused by not having working smoke detectors. To make sure they are working, smoke detectors should be tested twice a year. In addition, change the whole smoke detector out within 10 years of its manufacturing date.

Reed says one thing they try to emphasize to children is this: “If you hear a smoke detector, get out immediately.”

Furthermore, it’s important for families to have conversations about what to do in the case of a fire. Kids should know what the exit strategy is and where to meet outside.

Gallion explained that he tells his own kids, “If I don’t come outside, don’t come back in and try to get me.” He says children need to understand they must wait outside for first responders.

Many people are using space heaters with the cold weather, and Gallion warns people to be careful with the devices. Don’t leave them unattended, and always turn them off before leaving home.

Another piece of advice the fire department shared was to sleep with your bedroom doors closed.

“People don’t die from burns. They die from smoke inhalation,” said Reed. “Keeping your door closed can buy you so many minutes if you’re sleeping and something happens.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

