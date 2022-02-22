Advertisement

Arrest Made in 38-year-old Dallas cold case murder

Edward Morgan, 60, has been arrested in the 1984 murder of Mary Jane Thompson(Dallas Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) – Edward Morgan, 60, has been arrested in the 1984 capital murder of Mary Jane Thompson, 21.

Thompson was found behind a Dallas warehouse on February 3 where she was sexually assaulted and murdered on Irving Boulevard.

Mary Jane Thompson
Mary Jane Thompson(Courtesy Photo)

Dallas Police reopened the case in 2009 and DNA testing was completed on swabs from the autopsy where an unknown male DNA profile was identified but never matched to a specific suspect.

Dallas Police Cold Case Homicide Detective Noe Camacho reopened the case in 2018 and worked with the Dallas County DA Sexual Assault Kit Initiative team on new types of forensic testing techniques.

In 2020 the FBI joined the investigation task force. The case was submitted for forensic genetic genealogy analysis identified Edward Morgan of Dallas as the suspect.

DNA testing confirmed he matched the unidentified profile from the swab taken in the 1984 autopsy.

“This case is yet another example of the incredible collaborative effort between the Dallas Police Department, the FBI, and the District Attorney’s SAKI Cold Case team. Working together, we continue to solve the most difficult cold cases that Dallas has ever seen,” said Dallas County Assistant District Attorney and SAKI Chief Leighton D’Antoni.

