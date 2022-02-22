Advertisement

Austin Police officers indicted in George Floyd protest investigation released On $1 Bond

FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, people help a protester after he was shot with a rubber...
FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, people help a protester after he was shot with a rubber bullet under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas while protesting the death of George Floyd. A group of doctors in Austin is warning police not to use so-called “less lethal” munitions for crowd control after they treated people who were severely hurt during protests in May. In a letter published Friday, Aug. 14, in the New England Journal of Medicine, 12 doctors from the Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas say Austin police who fired bean bag rounds caused injuries including bleeding on the brain and a skull fracture.((Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File))
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Eight Austin police officers indicted for their actions during the 2020 George Floyd protests and riots have each been released on a $1 cash bond — with no additional bond conditions, their lawyers said.

Defense attorneys Ken Ervin and Doug O’Connell said the officers reported to the Travis County Jail and were fingerprinted, photographed and released.

Last week, Travis County District Attorney José Garza said multiple indictments were forthcoming, alleging many protesters injured by the officers were innocent bystanders. He said the majority of the victims suffered serious injuries.

But the officers’ attorneys said seven of their eight clients were injured during clashes with protesters and that their use of bean bag rounds was authorized and specifically targeted to discourage the use of violence.

Protesters were also given multiple warnings before the use of bean bag rounds to disperse a crowd blocking a major overpass, the attorneys said.

“These aren’t a few rogue officers doing what they wanted to do. The actions they took on the bridge deploying the bean bags were in full view of the chain of command,” Ervin said. “They were commonly accepted tactics.”

Ervin said the officers each face two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, which is normally a second-degree felony but becomes a first-degree felony if committed in the course of duty by law enforcement.

If convicted, the officers could face five to 99 years or life in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000.

The indictments for their clients were expected to be released on Tuesday, the attorneys said.

Initial court appearances have been set, O’Connell said. But he said he doesn’t expect trials to start for at least a year.

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said last week that he stands by the officers and believes their actions, saying the officers’ conduct did not “rise to the level of a criminal violation.”

The Austin Police Department announced last week that the officers would be placed on paid administrative duties.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The CNN Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company contributed to this report.)

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
Buc-ee’s officials confirm: second Central Texas location is in the works
DreVion Booker, 16, was a basketball player at University High School in Waco, Texas.
University High basketball player shot, killed in Waco Sunday night
Pedro Puga was convicted of a deadly hit and run accident that killed a Texas A&M student in...
Fatal hit and run drunk driver gets 15 years in prison
From now until mid-February, the Texas A&M Forest Service typically sees lots of calls to help...
‘For the love of God’: Area fire departments ask residents to help prevent grass-and-wildfires
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire

Latest News

Josh Hamilton, a former Major League Baseball player with the Texas Rangers was arrested...
Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton pleads guilty to unlawful restraint
Kyaira Nicole Williams, 25
CLEAR Alert issued for missing Dallas woman
A winter weather advisory has been posted for the western half of Central Texas from Wednesday...
Freezing rain expected to impact parts of Central Texas Wednesday and Thursday
Edward Morgan, 60, has been arrested in the 1984 capital murder of Mary Jane Thompson, 21, who...
Texas man charged in decades-long cold case involving murder of aspiring model