Bosque Sherriff: Missing Waco man not in area where he was last seen

John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds, deputies said. He has brown eyes and brown hair with a beard.(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque Sheriff’s Office has revealed missing John Walker Mauhar, 50, is not in the area where he was last reported.

Mauher was heard from on January 28 at the Little Rocky Lodge in Laguna Park and was not found in his room.

The wooded area around the last known location of Mauhar has been searched a number of times by officers on foot, by search K9, by drone and by helicopter, according to the Bosque Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The lake has been searched numerous times by boat by Texas Parks and Wildlife and local individuals with sonar equipment onboard.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Dive team scanned the area Monday using their sonar equipped search and rescue boat.

Park & Wildlife officers spent several hours searching the lake near the cabins and an extended area surrounding the location.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Mauhar is to contact the sheriffs office at (254) 435-2362.

