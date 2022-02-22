CLEAR Alert issued for missing Dallas woman

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department has issued a CLEAR alert in searching for a missing woman.

Kyaira Nicole Williams, 25, was last scene at 5:30 p.m. February 21in the 9700 block of Walnut Street.

Williams may be in need of assistance, according to police.

Williams is described as a Black female. She is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair with light brown tips and brown eyes.

Kyaira Nicole Williams, 25 (Dallas Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact (214) 671-4268.

