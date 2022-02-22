Advertisement

CLEAR Alert issued for missing Dallas woman

Kyaira Nicole Williams, 25
Kyaira Nicole Williams, 25(Dallas Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department has issued a CLEAR alert in searching for a missing woman.

Kyaira Nicole Williams, 25, was last scene at 5:30 p.m. February 21in the 9700 block of Walnut Street.

Williams may be in need of assistance, according to police.

Williams is described as a Black female. She is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair with light brown tips and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (214) 671-4268.

