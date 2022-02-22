Advertisement

Copperas Cove ISD announces new athletic director and new head football coachF

(Source: Copperas Cove ISD)
(Source: Copperas Cove ISD)
By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove ISD Board of Trustees approved the personnel for both the district’s athletic director and the head football coach.

Copperas Cove High School Lady Dawg volleyball coach, Cari Lowery, was promoted to CCISD Athletic Director and is one of only 30 female athletic directors in Texas’ 1,032 school districts. Lowery brings a winning record to her new position as the twelfth winningest coach in Texas high school volleyball history. Under her leadership, Copperas Cove High School volleyball has appeared in the state playoffs 27 times in Lowery’s 29 years at CCISD. Nearly 100 of Lowery’s high school volleyball players have advanced to play volleyball at the collegiate level. More than 40 of her players have returned to the court as high school and junior high volleyball coaches.

Copperas Cove High School’s new head football coach is Tony Johnson who most recently served as a high school athletic director in Dallas ISD. Johnson took his team to a winning season for the first time in 20 years and was chosen coach of the week in Texas by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Johnson has 28 years as an experienced athletic executive in education and coaching, creating culture in education-based athletics. He has coached at powerhouse schools like Texas Christian University and Texas A&M and served as the head coach at two National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics programs. Johnson is a published author with a book on Amazon’s Top 150 list.

