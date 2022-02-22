Death, nudity, alleged corruption: Republican primary for Texas Railroad Commission heats up

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One primary race that’s gaining a lot of attention this year is the Texas Railroad Commission.

Despite the name, the Railroad Commission hasn’t had anything to do with railroads since 2005. The agency’s primary role is to regulate the energy industry in Texas.

When the state’s power grid failed during last year’s winter freeze, some of that had to do with natural gas infrastructure freezing. The Railroad Commission is responsible for regulating those companies. It oversees all fossil-fuel production and pipelines in Texas.

There are three commissioners elected to staggered six-year terms. Only one seat is up for election this year. That seat belongs to chairman Wayne Christian.

Christian is running for re-election. He’s a Grammy-nominated gospel singer turned state representative. The incumbent was recently accused of corruption. In December, he voted to approve a landfill project, overruling his staff’s warning that it was too close to an aquifer. Three days later, he reportedly accepted a $100,000 campaign contribution from the group building that landfill.

Christian faces four Republican challengers in the March primary.

One of the candidates gaining the most attention is Sarah Stogner, an oil and gas attorney. Last week, Stogner posted a now-viral video showing the candidate semi-nude riding a pump jack. Stogner says she’s tried for years to get people interested in the environmental issues facing the energy sector and now people are listening.

“I’ve been jumping up and down for years, trying to do it the traditional way of being nice and proper, wearing my Sunday School dress, and saying would Jesus want us to let our groundwater be polluted, and no one seemed to listen or care,” said Stogner.

Stogner gained a lot of online support after posting the video, but she also lost the endorsement of the San Antonio Express-News editorial board. That endorsement was switched to Dawayne Tipton from Killeen. The longtime oil and gas worker says his focus is on holding energy producers accountable.

Tom Slocum, Jr. is an engineering consultant who says he will defend the state against liberal democrats and protect our oil and gas industry. If his name rings a bell, that’s because he’s the cousin of John Harvey Slocum running for Texas House District 14.

Also on the ballot is Marvin “Sarge” Summers. Unfortunately, Summers died in a car crash earlier this month while campaigning in Midland.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Luke Warford in the election this fall. Warford is unopposed in the Democratic party.

