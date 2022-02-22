Advertisement

East Texas entry ‘These Are My Cows’ wins youth ag video contest

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBSTOWN, Texas (KTRE) - A boy from Nacogdoches County won top honors and a $2500 prize for his video submission in the Texas Farm Credit Youth Ag Video Showcase.

Texas Farm Credit recently announced the winners and the recipients of the $20,000 cash pot prize which included winners from Smith and Van Zandt County. Bridger Ethridge of Nacogdoches County was named Grand Champion in the Junior Division, and won a cash prize for himself and for his 4-H Club.

The showcase encouraged local youth to submit a 2-3 minute video spotlighting their agricultural project or passion. The entries were judged by an employee selection committee using the contest scorecard located on the showcase webpage. The scorecard gave points for overall presentation, creativity, design, content, and organization, according to Texas Farm Credit.

The donations listed will be made to the 4H club or FFA chapter of the winner’s choice. The Youth Ag Video Showcase is part of Texas Farm Credit’s Passion Forward program which has a goal of giving backing 2% of their annual net income to local communities each year.

Junior Division Winners (click the name to see their video)

  • Grand Champion - Bridger Ethridge, Nacogdoches County - $2,500 prize + $1,250 donation to Nacogdoches County 4-H
  • Reserve Grand Champion - Lilyanne Murphy, Live Oak County - $1,500 prize + $750 donation to Kuntry Kids Live Oak Co.
  • 3rd Place - Levi-Monroe Krueger, Leon County - $1,000 prize + $500 donation to St. Joseph 4-H
  • 4th Place - Cadence De La Rosa, Kleberg County - $750 prize + $350 donation to the Kleberg-Kenedy Junior Livestock Show Scholarship Fund
  • 5th Place - Harper Girdley, Smith County - $500 prize + $250 donation to Lindale 4-H
  • 6th Place - Jana Justiss, DeWitt County - $400 prize to DeWitt County 4-H

Senior Division Winners (click the name to see their video)

  • Grand Champion - Laura James, Fayette County - $2,500 prize + $1,250 donation to Fayette County 4-H
  • Reserve Grand Champion - Raegan Shahan, Frio County - $1,500 prize + $750 donation to Pearsall 4-H
  • 3rd Place - Brooke Bimslager, Guadalupe County - $1,000 prize + $500 donation to Cibolo Creek FFA
  • 4th Place - Julee King, Smith County - $750 prize + $350 donation to Lindale FFA
  • 5th Place - Johnathon Goode, Van Zandt County - $500 prize + $250 donation to Van Zandt County 4-H Shooting Sports Club
  • 6th Place - Megan Mize, Bandera County - $400 prize to Bandera County 4-H
  • 7th Place - Carlee Hoffmann, Guadalupe County - $300 prize to Santa Clara 4-H

Texas Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative for farmers, ranchers, rural residents, and agribusiness. The lending co-op serves 100 Texas counties and is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of rural lending co-ops established in 1916.

