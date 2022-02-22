Fatal hit and run drunk driver gets 15 years in prison

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was convicted of a deadly hit and run accident that killed a Texas A&M University student in September 2019.

In the early morning hours on Sept. 15, investigators say that Pedro Puga, 20, was under the influence when he hit Carly Beatty with his car. He fled the scene and it was later discovered he had a blood alcohol level of .032, tested positive for THC, cocaine metabolites and etizolam, a drug similar to Xanax.

At the time of the crash a caller was on the line with 911 to report a drunk driver he had been following northbound on Texas Avenue. The caller witnessed the crash and said when Puga hit the victim he did not slow or stop his vehicle. The caller stayed on the line with 911 and provided updates, enabling CSPD officers to locate Puga in the Tejas Center parking lot.

When police arrived, Puga ran and threw a backpack that contained a handgun into the bushes. He was shortly taken into custody.

The victim was stabilized by officers and paramedics before she was rushed to St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital. She was then stabilized by ER surgeons and taken by medical helicopter to Houston. Beatty died from her injuries a week later.

Puga pleaded guilty to both the manslaughter, accident involving death charges and evading arrest. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

“We are relieved that the perpetrator admitted guilt and will be serving time. We are devastated that our beautiful daughter Carly had her life taken from her at such a young age and is now unable to fulfill her dreams of becoming a veterinarian,” Beatty’s family said.

In her honor, the Beatty family has opened a nonprofit called Carly’s Way to continue her dream. You can visit her website at carlysway.org.

