Advertisement

Fatal hit and run drunk driver gets 15 years in prison

Pedro Puga was convicted of a deadly hit and run accident that killed a Texas A&M student in...
Pedro Puga was convicted of a deadly hit and run accident that killed a Texas A&M student in September 2019(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was convicted of a deadly hit and run accident that killed a Texas A&M University student in September 2019.

In the early morning hours on Sept. 15, investigators say that Pedro Puga, 20, was under the influence when he hit Carly Beatty with his car. He fled the scene and it was later discovered he had a blood alcohol level of .032, tested positive for THC, cocaine metabolites and etizolam, a drug similar to Xanax.

At the time of the crash a caller was on the line with 911 to report a drunk driver he had been following northbound on Texas Avenue. The caller witnessed the crash and said when Puga hit the victim he did not slow or stop his vehicle. The caller stayed on the line with 911 and provided updates, enabling CSPD officers to locate Puga in the Tejas Center parking lot.

When police arrived, Puga ran and threw a backpack that contained a handgun into the bushes. He was shortly taken into custody.

The victim was stabilized by officers and paramedics before she was rushed to St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital. She was then stabilized by ER surgeons and taken by medical helicopter to Houston. Beatty died from her injuries a week later.

Puga pleaded guilty to both the manslaughter, accident involving death charges and evading arrest. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

“We are relieved that the perpetrator admitted guilt and will be serving time. We are devastated that our beautiful daughter Carly had her life taken from her at such a young age and is now unable to fulfill her dreams of becoming a veterinarian,” Beatty’s family said.

In her honor, the Beatty family has opened a nonprofit called Carly’s Way to continue her dream. You can visit her website at carlysway.org.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
San Antonio baby inside stolen vehicle found safe
DreVion Booker, 16, was a basketball player at University High School in Waco, Texas.
University High basketball player shot, killed in Waco Sunday night
File Photo: ice on road
Four people from Texas die in rollover crash on icy highway
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Deadly House Fire Colin Kinnear / CC BY-SA 2.0
Five killed in overnight house fire in Leon County

Latest News

From now until mid-February, the Texas A&M Forest Service typically sees lots of calls to help...
‘For the love of God’: Area fire departments ask residents to help prevent grass-and-wildfires
COVID cases decline
Local COVID cases decline by 95 percent in the last month in area county
Members of the Midway Special Olympics Powerlifting Team
Midway’s Special Olympics Powerlifting Team wins big at state meet
Investigation continues for house fire that killed five in Flynn
Investigation continues for house fire that killed five in Flynn