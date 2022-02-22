Advertisement

Flagler scores 29, leads No. 10 Baylor past Oklahoma State

Matthew Mayer
Matthew Mayer(Baylor MBB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (AP) - Adam Flagler scored a career-high 29 points and James Akinjo’s jumper with 14 seconds remaining provided the winning points as No. 10 Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 66-64 in overtime.

Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it. Matthew Mayer added 12 points for Baylor.

Bryce Thompson scored 15 points and Moussa Cisse added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Cowboys, Oklahoma State beat Baylor 61-54 on Jan. 15 when the Bears were ranked No. 1.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DreVion Booker, 16, was a basketball player at University High School in Waco, Texas.
University High basketball player shot, killed in Waco Sunday night
Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
Another Buc-ee’s ‘might’ be coming to Central Texas
Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
San Antonio baby inside stolen vehicle found safe
File Photo: ice on road
Four people from Texas die in rollover crash on icy highway
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation

Latest News

Tony Johnson and Cari Lowery
Copperas Cove ISD announces new athletic director and new head football coach
Jaden Owens warms up ahead of Baylor's matchup with TCU
No. 7 Baylor women finish quick sweep of TCU with 78-59 win
Baylor Freshman Kendall Brown shoots a free throw against TCU
Sochan and shorthanded Baylor get past TCU 72-62
College Gameday is coming back to Waco for Baylor MBB's matchup with Kansas
College Gameday is coming to Waco