Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton pleads guilty to unlawful restraint

Hamilton’s daughter accused him of striking her multiple times in 2019
Josh Hamilton, a former Major League Baseball player with the Texas Rangers was arrested...
Josh Hamilton, a former Major League Baseball player with the Texas Rangers was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, and charged with injury to a child after his 14-year-old daughter told his ex-wife that he'd struck her. Hamilton turned himself in Wednesday to the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, and was released on $35,000 bond. | Credit: Tarrant County Sheriff's Department via AP(KALB)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Texas Rangers star outfielder Josh Hamilton has pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint, a Class A misdemeanor.

In his plea agreement, the Former MLB MVP agreed to pay court costs and a fine of $500, attend anger control counseling and parenting classes, and community service.

The agreement stems from an incident in September of 2019 involving Hamilton and his daughter.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, one of Hamilton’s daughters said they started fighting after she said something that upset him. Hamilton allegedly responded first by throwing a water bottle at her, hitting her in the chest.

Cursing and yelling at her, he allegedly pulled a chair out from under where her feet were resting. The girl fell, landing on her hip, which she said caused a bruise.

Hamilton then picked her up, threw her over his shoulder and carried her to her bedroom. The affidavit said she was yelling “I’m sorry,” but he continued on to her room.

Once there, he allegedly threw her on the bed, pinning her face down on the bed. According to his daughter, he started hitting her legs with both an open hand and a closed fist.

She then said, in the affidavit, that Hamilton picked her up by her sweatshirt, causing it to rip, pushed her back on the bed, and slapped her with his open hand on her back and her legs — leaving multiple scratches on her back that she said were from his fingernails.

According to the affidavit, Hamilton finished hitting her, and said, “I hope you go in front of the f*cking judge and tell him what a terrible Dad I am so I don’t have to see you anymore and you don’t ever have to come to my house again.”

The five-time All-Star was inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame in August of 2019.

He spent five seasons on the team. During his time with the team from 2008 to 2012, he helped lead the Rangers to two World Series appearances and won AL MVP in 2010. He was also selected for the MLB All-Star games in those five seasons. “I thank my girls, I love you, and I’m proud of all of you,” he said at the time.

The Texas Rangers sent CBS 11 News the following statement at the time of Hamilton’s arrest:

“The Texas Rangers take the issue of family violence very seriously. We are aware of the situation involving Josh Hamilton. Since this is an ongoing legal matter, we have no further comment.”

Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

