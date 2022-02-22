Freezing rain chances have gone up

The strong cold front that’s set to bring us another big drop in temperatures mid-week is moving a bit faster than forecast and that means colder air should move deeper into the state. The chances for precipitation remain high but we’re now thinking freezing rain will be the primary type of precipitation Wednesday into Thursday. Before we jump into the wintry precipitation, we need to get the cold air in place which will happen today. Morning showers should exit the area by mid-morning and skies should at least partially clear late this morning and this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to warm up by midday into the 70s and maybe even into the 80s the closer to Austin that you live. Temperatures should gradually fall late this morning and this afternoon as a strong cold front moves in. By the end of the afternoon, we’re expecting temperatures to range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s. Temperatures will just steadily drop through the entire night. We’re expecting temperatures to slide into the mid-to-upper 30s by Wednesday morning but temperatures should drop some more into the upper 20s and low-to-mid 30s during the day Wednesday.

With temperatures expected to tumble near and below freezing Wednesday, scattered morning rain may start to freeze later in the day. Not everyone will see precipitation on Wednesday since chances are only near 50%. The best potential for rain should come during the morning with a lower rain chance during the afternoon. Rain chances should significantly tail off early Wednesday night, but another round of freezing rain is expected to move in overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The overnight and morning rain Wednesday night into Thursday should be all freezing rain with some sleet. The morning freezing rain should gradually end during the afternoon and thankfully temperatures will likely warm up above freezing late in the day helping to melt some of the ice.

Speaking of the ice, we’re expecting between a tenth-inch and fifteen-hundredths of an inch accumulate. While these ice totals shouldn’t bring impacts to powerlines or trees, it usually takes only about three-hundredths of an inch of ice to slicken up those roadways. Bridges and overpasses could become impassable but due to the scattered and light nature of the rain, roads could stay drivable, especially if they’re more frequently traveled. Temperatures warm up above freezing Thursday afternoon as the precipitation exits and some sunshine may help to melt some of the ice, but whatever ice stays on roadways and sidewalks will stay there as we dip back down into the upper 20s and low 30s Friday morning. Mostly cloudy skies around during the day Friday will stymie the melting a bit, but we should see most of the ice melt away. We’ll drop close to freezing Saturday morning so ice may continue to melt. We’ll warm back into the mid-40s Saturday with a chance of some rain. Despite some near-freezing temperatures in the morning, any left over ice should gradually melt away.

