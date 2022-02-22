Advertisement

Freezing rain expected to impact parts of Central Texas Wednesday and Thursday

Bridges and overpasses are the primary concern late-week
Here's a look at the potential for ice accumulation through Thursday.
By Brady Taylor, Sean Bellafiore, Camille Hoxworth and Elliot Wilson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Just a few weeks removed from yet another February winter storm, Central Texas is gearing up for another round of February winter weather. Unlike the winter storm earlier this month and the winter storm of 2021, impacts are expected to be much lower.

Key takeaways

  • Cold, Arctic air arrives Tuesday with temperatures tumbling through the day Wednesday
  • Multiple rounds of freezing rain are possible with the first wave arriving early Wednesday and the second round arriving overnight Wednesday into Thursday
  • Instead of seeing widespread and heavy precipitation, the rainfall is expected to be generally scattered. Some spots will see precipitation while others may not. Precipitation is also expected to be fairly light with maybe even only some drizzle.
  • Bridges, overpasses, and infrequently traveled roadways will likely fare the worst and could potentially become impassable. Other roadways, including major highways, could remain passable.
  • Here’s the latest forecast

Why Is This Happening Again?!

Temperatures are beginning to plunge since Tuesday’s front is not only arriving faster than anticipated but is also arriving colder than anticipated. Most reliable forecast models were anywhere from 20 to 80 miles too far to the north in regards to today’s Arctic airmass!

The quicker arrival time and the lower temperatures with the air mass is key for Wednesday and Thursday’s forecast. Near- and sub-freezing temperatures are expected to arrive earlier and dive deeper into the state meaning that freezing rain should be the dominant precipitation type for most of the area.

When Will Rain Begin?

We’re expecting to see multiple rounds of rain from Wednesday into Thursday. There’s even a chance for another round of precipitation early Friday and Saturday (albeit of the non-frozen variety).

The first storm system pushes in from the Concho Valley and Hill Country close to sunrise Wednesday. Temperatures should be solidly in the 30s but sub-freezing temperatures (and thus the freezing rain) may be confined near and west of I-35. As the freezing line works east of I-35 during the day, the chance for freezing rain will move roughly to a line stretching from Mexia to Marlin and toward Salado. East of this line, precipitation is expected to stay just as a cold rain.

Wednesday’s precipitation will be scattered and not everyone will see rain or freezing rain. In fact, some spots may only see a light drizzle (which is still hazardous in sub-freezing temperatures!) The highest chances for rain, roughly around 50%, come in the morning with a lower 30% rain chance in the afternoon.

Here's a look at the potential types of precipitation Central Texas may see on Wednesday.
Some isolated-to-scattered showers are possible Wednesday evening but the highest rain chances arrive with wave number 2 overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. This wave of precipitation should be falling into sub-freezing air for nearly the entire area. Precipitation should be generally light, leading to low ice totals, but it could be fairly widespread.

Here's a look at the potential types of precipitation Central Texas may see Wednesday night.
Thursday’s rain may continue off and on for most of the day but the freezing line may cross over I-35 during the afternoon transitioning the freezing rain back over to just a cold rain. Precipitation should come to a close Thursday evening as temperatures again dip below freezing so any ice that’s on the ground will stay on the ground.

Here's a look at the potential types of precipitation Central Texas may see on Thursday.
