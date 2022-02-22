Advertisement

Isolated Freezing Rain within Scattered Showers

Winter Weather Advisories Issued Near and West of I-35
It’ll be breezy and chilly this evening with temperatures in the upper 40’s after sunset. We dip to the mid 30’s Wednesday morning, with rain chances building
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
It’ll be breezy and chilly this evening with temperatures in the upper 40′s after sunset. We dip to the mid 30′s Wednesday morning, with rain chances building after sunrise. Rain chances will be pretty good Wednesday and Thursday, but some isolated freezing rain will be mixed within the showers. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for counties near and west of I-35. Here’s how it plays out:

Any freezing rain we see will be isolated. The chances for the isolated freezing rain will be as follows:

Wednesday morning: near and west of I-35

Wednesday afternoon – Thursday morning: all of central texas

Thursday afternoon: west of I-35

Everything clears up after sunset on Thursday. However, any lingering liquid on the roadway will freeze Friday morning as all of us will be in the mid 20′s to start the day. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will be above freezing but still chilly in the upper 30′s. A few spotty showers will be possible on Friday too. Scattered showers build for Saturday with highs back in the low 40′s. No wintry precipitation is expected Friday or Saturday. We hit the low 60′s by the beginning of next week.

