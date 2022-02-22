Laredo’s water situation: where are we now?

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of people either have little to no water for a fourth day in a row. So where are we now and is there an end in sight?

The timeline of events began on Friday, February 18 when a water line break was reported on the 100 block of Frost Street.

Over the weekend, utility crews had been patching up the leaks. City officials anticipated the leak to be fixed by Monday, February 21. However, it was clear that more and more leaks were showing up. While some have seen water return to their homes, others are still left without it.

As of February 22, the city’s utilities director Arturo Garcia says the leaks continue. The city is requesting more supplies and materials to fix the line. Other crews and contractors are coming in to help in the matter.

As for how long people will be without water or under the boil water notice, a time frame is uncertain.

