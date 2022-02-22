Advertisement

‘For the love of God’: Area fire departments ask residents to help prevent grass-and-wildfires

The possibility of rain may not do much to ease the threat
From now until mid-February, the Texas A&M Forest Service typically sees lots of calls to help with wildfires in the state.(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fire departments in Central Texas continue to ask area residents for help preventing grass fires because the combination of high winds and dry vegetation are predicted to stick around for some time.

“When you have that combination, we tend to see increased wildfire activity,” said Erin O’Connor, state public information officer with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The busy season for the forest service and other entities responding to grass-and-wildfires normally extends from the end of February until mid-April.

Even with the possibility of rain, it may not do much to ease the threat.

“Whether its frozen or liquid, will not have a significant impact on underline dryness and drought in the Waco area,” said O’Connor.

“For the love of God, please stop doing any open burning of any kind until weather and open land conditions can tolerate it. At least wait until there isn’t a burn ban in effect,” states a Facebook post from the Copperas Cove Fire Department.

In Coryell and 112 other Texas counties, burn bans remain in effect. So, the forest service stands by ready to help out if needed.

“We have a task force right in McGregor, we have task forces in Austin, Fredericksburg; that Central Texas area,” said O’Connor.

The forest service adds nine-out-of-10 wildfires in Texas are human-caused.

So for now, the message remains clear: try not to let a spark turn into something worse.

“We’ll kind of see, maybe a temporary reprieve, but we’ll be back to having active wildfires across the landscape in the next couple weeks,” said O’Connor.

