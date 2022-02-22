Military-contracted helicopter crashes at missile range facility in Hawaii

KEKAHA (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A military-contracted helicopter crashed Tuesday morning at Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility during a training operation.

Authorities have not said how many people were onboard, HawaiiNewsNow reports.

The NTSB said it is investigating and identified the helicopter involved as a Sikorsky S-61N.

NTSB is investigating the Feb. 22, 2022, crash of a Sikorsky S-61N helicopter near Kekaha, Hawaii. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 23, 2022

Multiple witnesses in boats off the facility saw the crash site, where thick black smoke was billowing into the air.

“I look up and it’s a big mushroom cloud of smoke,” said Rebecca Leibbrandt, a crew member onboard Blue Ocean Adventure Tours.

“I do know that there is a landing strip back there where you know they do have some aircraft but I’ve never seen a helicopter land in that area before.”

Alaska visitor Lindsie Fratus-Thomas posted video on Facebook of smoke billowing from the crash site and said she was on a whale watching tour when she saw the helicopter “crash straight down.”

A PMRF spokesperson said the crash happened about 10 a.m. Tuesday near the north side of the installation. The helicopter was flying “in support of a range training operation,” officials said.

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on Kauai. (@capt.andys/Instagram)

Because the crash happened on military property, the Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Transportation didn’t have any information they could release.

Flight logs indicate the helicopter that crashed was owned by Oregon-based Croman Corporation, which has a number of large contracts with the military. A representative from the company acknowledged the incident Tuesday, but had no immediate comment.

The Pacific Missile Range Facility is described as the world’s largest “instrumented multi-environmental range capable of supported surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously.”

The facility covers nearly 2,500 acres.

The last military helicopter crash in Hawaii happened in 2017, when a Black Hawk helicopter went down off Oahu’s North Shore during a routine training mission. Five soldiers were killed.

