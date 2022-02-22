Advertisement

North Las Vegas police investigate scam against couple who lost seven loved ones in crash

The family of seven killed in a North Las Vegas crash in Jan. 2022.
The family of seven killed in a North Las Vegas crash in Jan. 2022.(courtesy)
By Drew Andre
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:47 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating allegations that a person tried to scam the couple who lost seven loved ones in a crash late last month.

Erlinda Zacarias, who lost all her children in the deadly crash, said they first met the alleged scammer during a visit with Mayor John Lee.

Zacarias said a man who went by the name “Steve” managed to get their home address through a friend of the family. The target of the investigation then contacted Lee to help arrange a meeting between the mayor and the couple, according to Zacarias.

Lee and his wife met with Zacarias and her husband to give their condolences and offered to connect them with church leadership to provide a location for memorial services if needed, a city spokesperson said.

“It’s disgusting anybody would try to prey on anyone who has suffered such a tragedy,” city spokesman Patrick Walker said. “[Lee] was not personally affiliated with the other individual who was there, and along with the family, believed the man was also there in support of the family.”

“Steve” promised the couple an anonymous donor would pay for all the funeral costs. Zacarias and her husband allowed the man to take pictures of their IDs and check book. He later asked them for power of attorney.

However, when the family learned from the funeral home that the expensive service had not been paid for, they realized something wasn’t adding up.

“He was promising too many things and he didn’t do nothing, so I said, ‘when are you going to do it?’” Zacarias said.

The family had shut down the GoFundMe at $300,000, because they were told the funeral costs would be covered. They planned to use the funds to send to sons of Gabriel and David who died in the crash, leaving the boys fatherless in Mexico.

Zacarias said they now only have about $10,000 left from the GoFundMe after funeral costs and other expenses.

“I’m very destroyed from this, and now imagine someone come and say they’re going to help and all they do is lie,” Zacarias said. “That makes me mad.”

The family started a new GoFundMe. All of the funds will go to the two boys in Mexico, according to Zacarias. NLVPD said the criminal investigation into the scam is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
Another Buc-ee’s ‘might’ be coming to Central Texas
DreVion Booker, 16, was a basketball player at University High School in Waco, Texas.
University High basketball player shot, killed in Waco Sunday night
Pedro Puga was convicted of a deadly hit and run accident that killed a Texas A&M student in...
Fatal hit and run drunk driver gets 15 years in prison
From now until mid-February, the Texas A&M Forest Service typically sees lots of calls to help...
‘For the love of God’: Area fire departments ask residents to help prevent grass-and-wildfires
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire

Latest News

A winter weather advisory has been posted for the western half of Central Texas from Wednesday...
Freezing rain expected to impact parts of Central Texas Wednesday and Thursday
Edward Morgan, 60, has been arrested in the 1984 murder of Mary Jane Thompson
Arrest Made in 38-year-old Dallas cold case murder
A custom 7/8th marquis diamond with two trillion diamonds on the side with a yellow gold band.
North Texas woman loses rings, including one containing son’s ashes
Chaos broke out in the streets of Sherman Friday night and Sherman police said up to more than...
15 kids, adult break out into a brawl in North Texas neighborhood
James Darell Lincoln and Isaac John Allan
Police in Central Texas arrest men accused of burglarizing several businesses