North Texas woman loses rings, including one containing son’s ashes

A custom 7/8th marquis diamond with two trillion diamonds on the side with a yellow gold band.
A custom 7/8th marquis diamond with two trillion diamonds on the side with a yellow gold band.(Southlake Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (KWTX) - A Dallas-area woman is asking the public for help finding two rings, including one with her son’s ashes, that she lost outside a Trader Joe’s.

The woman arrived at the store at around 2:30 p.m. on February 18. While in the parking lot, she took off her three rings to apply lotion and placed the rings in a makeshift pooch pouch using her shirt.

She walked into the store and soon realized the rings were missing. The woman immediately returned to her car and found one of the rings.

Police said she could not find her two other rings. A witness told the woman, “if you’re looking for something, I just saw an elderly gentleman and elderly lady stop a car from backing up so that the gentleman could pick something up right near your car.”

The ring containing her son’s ashes is a custom 7/8th marquis diamond ring with two trillion diamonds on the side with a yellow gold band, the SouthLake Police Department said

The other missing ring is a 1.5 carat marquis solitaire ring. Complete with the band and setting, it’s 3.5 carats, police said.

Anyone with information about the rings is asked to contact police at (817) 748-8914.

