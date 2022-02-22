Advertisement

OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’

Cadillac Fire
Cadillac Fire(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are extinguishing the grass fire between Amarillo and Bushland.

According to Potter County Fire-Rescue, four homes and 11 outbuildings have been damaged.

There were no reported injuries.

Xcel Energy have cut the power to avoid more fires in the area.

The fire is in the area of I-40 and Dowell and Indian Hill Road. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is an estimated 143 acres and is 75% contained. The Texas A&M Forest Service says that forward progression has stopped and air support has been called in to assist.

Thanks to all the agencies and community members who came out to support us in fighting the Indian Hills fire tonight....

Posted by Potter County Fire-Rescue on Monday, February 21, 2022

The Canyon Fire Department says the Indian Hills area is being evacuated. The City of Amarillo says the Church at Bushland is available for those who need to evacuate. Red Cross is currently on the scene.

TxDOT has confirmed that Loop 335 has reopened.

The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has also evacuated the animals due to the fire.

Thank you to everyone calling to check on us. We are aware of the large grass fire near us and have evacuated all the...

Posted by Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center on Monday, February 21, 2022

