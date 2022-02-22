Advertisement

Police in Central Texas arrest men accused of burglarizing several businesses

James Darell Lincoln and Isaac John Allan
James Darell Lincoln and Isaac John Allan(Copperas Cove Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday arrested two suspects, identified as James Darell Lincoln and Isaac John Allan of Copperas Cove, after several businesses were burglarized.

Copperas Cove Police Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Avenue D at approximately 2:30 a.m. on February 21, 2022 after an alarm was triggered.

When the officers arrived, they discovered several businesses had been burglarized.

As officers searched the area, they located a vehicle in a nearby parking lot with two occupants inside.

During the investigation, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and discovered items stolen from the burglaries.

The two suspects, Lincoln and Allan, allegedly admitted to their involvement in the burglaries.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident, and were each charged with four counts of burglary of a building.

On February 22, Lincoln and Allan were arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn and each jailed on a $40,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
Another Buc-ee’s ‘might’ be coming to Central Texas
DreVion Booker, 16, was a basketball player at University High School in Waco, Texas.
University High basketball player shot, killed in Waco Sunday night
Pedro Puga was convicted of a deadly hit and run accident that killed a Texas A&M student in...
Fatal hit and run drunk driver gets 15 years in prison
From now until mid-February, the Texas A&M Forest Service typically sees lots of calls to help...
‘For the love of God’: Area fire departments ask residents to help prevent grass-and-wildfires
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire

Latest News

Here's a look at the potential for ice accumulation through Thursday.
Freezing rain expected to impact parts of Central Texas Wednesday and Thursday
Cadillac Fire
OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’
A Hendrix man was arrested at his home where he had been illegally growing 397 marijuana plants...
North Texas man arrested for illegally growing nearly 400 marijuana plants
Police described the suspect as a middle-aged African American man wearing a white T-shirt,...
Temple PD: Man walks out of store without paying for vehicle battery, assaults employee