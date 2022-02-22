Police in Central Texas arrest men accused of burglarizing several businesses

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday arrested two suspects, identified as James Darell Lincoln and Isaac John Allan of Copperas Cove, after several businesses were burglarized.

Copperas Cove Police Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Avenue D at approximately 2:30 a.m. on February 21, 2022 after an alarm was triggered.

When the officers arrived, they discovered several businesses had been burglarized.

As officers searched the area, they located a vehicle in a nearby parking lot with two occupants inside.

During the investigation, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and discovered items stolen from the burglaries.

The two suspects, Lincoln and Allan, allegedly admitted to their involvement in the burglaries.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident, and were each charged with four counts of burglary of a building.

On February 22, Lincoln and Allan were arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn and each jailed on a $40,000 bond.

