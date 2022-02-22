Sheriff: After extensive search, conclusion is Missing Waco man not in the area

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After an extensive search over several weeks, the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office has reached the conclusion that missing Waco man John Walker Mauhar is no longer in the area where he was last spotted.

Mauher was last heard from on January 28 after checking into the Little Rocky Lodge in Laguna Park and has not been heard from since.

Investigators found the man’s room was unoccupied, however, found his car at the motel and his cell phone and personal belongings in the room.

The wooded area around the last known location of Mauhar has been searched a number of times by officers on foot, by search K9, by drone and by helicopter, according to the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The lake has also been searched numerous times via boat by Texas Parks and Wildlife officers and local individuals with sonar equipment.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Dive team scanned the area Monday using their sonar equipped search and rescue boat.

Park and Wildlife officers spent several hours searching the lake near the cabins and an extended area surrounding the location.

“With the completion of these efforts, at this point, we can say with a high degree of confidence, that Mauhar is not in the area,” Sheriff Trace Hendricks said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Mauhar is to contact the sheriffs office at (254) 435-2362.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.