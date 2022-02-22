Advertisement

Sheriff: After extensive search, conclusion is Missing Waco man not in the area

John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds, deputies said. He has brown eyes and brown hair with a beard.(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After an extensive search over several weeks, the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office has reached the conclusion that missing Waco man John Walker Mauhar is no longer in the area where he was last spotted.

Mauher was last heard from on January 28 after checking into the Little Rocky Lodge in Laguna Park and has not been heard from since.

Investigators found the man’s room was unoccupied, however, found his car at the motel and his cell phone and personal belongings in the room.

The wooded area around the last known location of Mauhar has been searched a number of times by officers on foot, by search K9, by drone and by helicopter, according to the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The lake has also been searched numerous times via boat by Texas Parks and Wildlife officers and local individuals with sonar equipment.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Dive team scanned the area Monday using their sonar equipped search and rescue boat.

Park and Wildlife officers spent several hours searching the lake near the cabins and an extended area surrounding the location.

“With the completion of these efforts, at this point, we can say with a high degree of confidence, that Mauhar is not in the area,” Sheriff Trace Hendricks said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Mauhar is to contact the sheriffs office at (254) 435-2362.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DreVion Booker, 16, was a basketball player at University High School in Waco, Texas.
University High basketball player shot, killed in Waco Sunday night
Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
Another Buc-ee’s ‘might’ be coming to Central Texas
Pedro Puga was convicted of a deadly hit and run accident that killed a Texas A&M student in...
Fatal hit and run drunk driver gets 15 years in prison
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire
Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in the 10000 block of Heritage...
Home near West likely total loss after early-morning fire

Latest News

Cadillac Fire
OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’
A Hendrix man was arrested at his home where he had been illegally growing 397 marijuana plants...
North Texas man arrested for illegally growing nearly 400 marijuana plants
Police described the suspect as a middle-aged African American man wearing a white T-shirt,...
Temple PD: Man walks out of auto parts store without paying for battery, assaults employee
Top Row (L-R) - Joe Jaworski (photo courtesy Robert Mihovil), Rochelle Mercedes Garza, Lee...
Five democratic candidates running for Attorney General nomination