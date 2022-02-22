State and federal officials speak on Laredo’s water crisis

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While our local leaders are trying to figure out how to fix the water situation in Laredo, federal and state leaders have spoken out about the water crisis.

Texas Senator Judith Zaffirini was one state leader who touched on the issue. “Perhaps the long-term solution is to include legislation and getting [Texas] more involved and help local governments deal with their situations because the solution is imperative but it’s also going to be very expensive.” She adds, “the state needs to be prepared to help local governments to deal with problems like this. We are all Texans. We are all in this together, so I’m hoping the state will exercises some leadership and gets involved to help resolve these local problems,” says Zaffini. “You can count me in the forefront of these local efforts.”

Since the boil notice was announced, Senator Zaffirini has taken to social media to inform her constituents that she’s been in touch with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ)’s regional director about the water line break.

Although the city is telling customers who are under the boil water notice to boil it as a precautionary measure, Senator Zaffirini is urging people to actually do it.

Senator Zaffirini has been posting on her social media pages about the issue and on February 22 appeared on the KGNS Digital News Desk with Ruben Villarreal. She says says she was informed that samples of a bacteria known as coliform have been identified in the city’s water. You can listen to the full interview at the bottom of the article.

KGNS reached out to TCEQ to ask the following questions which the agency has answered:

KGNS: Have the samples taken from Laredo have tested positive for contamination?

TCEQ: The City of Laredo has informed the TCEQ that microbiological samples have been collected; however, sample results have not been provided to the TCEQ. The City of Laredo may be able to provide a summary of these microbiological sample.

KGNS: When did the city notify TCEQ about the water line break?

TCEQ: On Saturday, February 19th, the City of Laredo notified the TCEQ Laredo Office of the water line break and the issuance of the boil water notice (BWN).

KGNS: How long does it take for the results to be given by TCEQ to the city of Laredo? The City of Laredo is currently working to address the water line breaks.

TCEQ: Once this work is completed, the City must conduct sufficient flushing of treated water throughout the distribution system to ensure contaminants are removed. Subsequently, the City must collect representative bacteriological samples throughout the system to be submitted to, and analyzed by, an accredited drinking water laboratory. Results are typically made available from the laboratory within 24 hours. If all samples are negative (meaning the absence of coliform organisms), then the BWN notice may be lifted by the City.

The answers were submitted by Laura L. Lopez, Media and Community Relations Manager for TCEQ on February 22.

U.S Congressman for District 28, Henry Cuellar, has posted on his congressional Twitter page that the San Antonio Water System is willing to help the city restore water to residents.

Representative Cuellar says “my team is helping distribute water to residents” and referenced the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in another tweet and asked constituents to contact his congressional office if they need assitance.

Representative Cuellar’s Laredo office is located at 602 E. Calton Road, Suite 2. The phone number is (956) 725-0639.

Below is the full interview with Texas Senate Judith Zaffirini on the KGNS Digital News Desk:

