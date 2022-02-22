Advertisement

Temple PD: Man walks out of auto parts store without paying for battery, assaults employee

Police described the suspect as a middle-aged African American man wearing a white T-shirt,...
Police described the suspect as a middle-aged African American man wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a cowboy hat.(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who walked out of an auto parts store without paying for a vehicle battery and then assaulted an employee who confronted him.

Police said the man was involved in the store robbery Tuesday morning in the area of Brooke Drive.

The subject assaulted the employee after the employee tried to stop him, according to the police.

Police described the suspect as a middle-aged African American man wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a cowboy hat.

The employee was not seriously injured, police said.

Anyone with information is to contact 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DreVion Booker, 16, was a basketball player at University High School in Waco, Texas.
University High basketball player shot, killed in Waco Sunday night
Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
Another Buc-ee’s ‘might’ be coming to Central Texas
Pedro Puga was convicted of a deadly hit and run accident that killed a Texas A&M student in...
Fatal hit and run drunk driver gets 15 years in prison
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire
Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in the 10000 block of Heritage...
Home near West likely total loss after early-morning fire

Latest News

Cadillac Fire
OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’
A Hendrix man was arrested at his home where he had been illegally growing 397 marijuana plants...
North Texas man arrested for illegally growing nearly 400 marijuana plants
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
Sheriff: After extensive search, conclusion is Missing Waco man not in the area
Top Row (L-R) - Joe Jaworski (photo courtesy Robert Mihovil), Rochelle Mercedes Garza, Lee...
Five democratic candidates running for Attorney General nomination