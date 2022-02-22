Temple PD: Man walks out of auto parts store without paying for battery, assaults employee

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who walked out of an auto parts store without paying for a vehicle battery and then assaulted an employee who confronted him.

Police said the man was involved in the store robbery Tuesday morning in the area of Brooke Drive.

The subject assaulted the employee after the employee tried to stop him, according to the police.

Police described the suspect as a middle-aged African American man wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a cowboy hat.

The employee was not seriously injured, police said.

Anyone with information is to contact 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.