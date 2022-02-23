10-year-old Houston child with cancer becomes honorary police officer

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 10-year-old cancer patient has a new title along with his badge No. 222: Honorary District Attorney’s Investigator.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel received this commendation Monday from Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Daniel has been battling terminal brain and spine cancer, almost four years after he was diagnosed with five months to live.

“We all have a lot of confidence that you, DJ, will fight to uphold our Constitution and our laws, like we do,” Ogg said at a ceremony with her leadership team and a dozen officers from other agencies applauding the boy. “The fact that you want to do this, as a young person, makes us feel great about the difficulties we face every day in fighting crime. To have a new, young, strong, brave ally is exactly what law enforcement needed.”

He has made friends and earned headlines around the area as he collected badges and honorifics from law enforcement agencies across Texas.

He was also sworn in as an honorary deputy for several Harris Constable’s offices.

DJ, whose dream is to become a peace officer, surpassed his original goal of being sworn in at 100 law enforcement agencies earlier this month.

He said he was inspired by his father, who’s a military veteran and Abigail Arias, who was an honorary police officer in Freeport.

Arias died at 7 years old from a rare cancer in November 2019.

The boy honors her legacy at every ceremony, according to his father, Theodis Daniel

Theodis Daniel, said his son has now accumulated badges from all over Texas and will likely soon start traveling the country as more than 1,300 agencies from other states have reached out to ask DJ to join their agencies as an honorary officer.

